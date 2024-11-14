Jennifer Parlato Named Vice President of HR at Amentum’s Intelligence & Cyber Business Group

Jennifer Parlato, a human resources leader with decades of experience in the government contracting industry, has taken on the role of vice president of HR for Amentum’s Intelligence and Cyber Business Group. The executive confirmed her new position in a LinkedIn post Wednesday.

Who is Jennifer Parlato?

Parlato has been with Amentum for over three years, recently serving as the company’s senior director for people and culture. She previously held senior leadership roles in Unisys, where she contributed to crafting and implementing the company’s human resource policies and programs. When Science Applications International Corp. acquired Unisys Federal in March 2020, she joined the SAIC leadership team overseeing personnel across the defense and intel, civilian markets, and Army business lines.

Before Unisys, Parlato held the role of talent management director at defense contractor TASC.

The HR leader’s resume also includes six years at Northrop Grumman and another six years at digital transformation company Software AG.

Parlato has a bachelor’s degree in HR management from George Mason University.

Amentum Update

Amentum secured major contract wins and formed strategic partnerships throughout 2024. In October, the advanced engineering and technology provider received a $279.8 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to deliver aviation operations and maintenance services within the Air Force Central Command area of responsibility. The Chantilly, Virginia-headquartered firm also announced in September that it will collaborate with aeronautical innovation company TB2 Aerospace to enhance the capabilities of unmanned aerial systems for military use.