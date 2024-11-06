AWS Launches Alliance to Boost GenAI Innovation

Amazon Web Services has introduced the Generative AI Partner Innovation Alliance to bring GenAI services to more enterprises.

The company said Tuesday the alliance is meant to boost the scalability and expansion of the Generative AI Innovation Center, or GenAIIC. This program is designed to help customers in developing and deploying GenAI offerings.

Generative AI Partner Innovation Alliance

The alliance is currently composed of nine key partners. Booz Allen Hamilton , Crayon, Escala24x7, Megazone Cloud, NCS Group and Quantiphi will leverage their industry-specific specializations in guiding customers with their genAI journey. Caylent, Deloitte , and Rackspace Technology will serve as system integrators.

Generative AI Innovation Center

The GenAIIC is a program launched by AWS in June 2023 to provide companies with AI and machine learning resources to develop genAI services. DoorDash, Nasdaq and the PGA TOUR are a few of the customers that have utilized GenAIIC in creating their own genAI offerings.

Sri Elaprolu , global head of the GenAIIC at AWS, noted that the program is focused on empowering customers in identifying and refining AI use.

“We focus on developing end-to-end solutions and customizing foundation models when necessary to address specific needs, always prioritizing security and scalability,” said Elaprolu. “Now with a growing network of partners, we can help more customers harness generative AI to drive innovation, productivity and hone their competitive advantage.”