Allocore Achieves AWS Premier Tier Partner Status

Allocore has earned Amazon Web Services recognition as a Premier Tier Services Partner for its proven ability to assist government agencies in creating secure, scalable and efficient services on AWS platforms.

The company said Tuesday it achieved the designation by undergoing rigorous assessments, supported by accreditations, certifications and thousands of completed cloud deployments across a broad range of applications.

Commenting on the recognition, Bill Webner, CEO of Allocore and a 2024 Wash100 Award recipient, said, “Our platform is setting new standards for efficiency and security in government financial workflows. As the focus on government modernization continues to grow, turnkey software products like Allocore, powered by AWS, are becoming essential tools for addressing these challenges.”

Allocore’s federal-compliant platforms for government loans, grants and fraud prevention are available on the AWS Marketplace.

About Allocore

Allocore offers cloud-native technologies tailored to enhance government financial management, streamline workflows and protect public funds. Powered by artificial intelligence-powered technology, its platform is designed to support complex loan and grant programs.

It rebranded from Summit Technology Group in mid-November and following the opening of a new office in Arlington, Virginia.