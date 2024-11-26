Aleut Books USACE Contract for Environmental Support

Aleut Environmental Remediation , a subsidiary of Aleut Federal , has secured a $48 million contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers , Alaska District, to support the Environmental Quality Program across Alaska and the Pacific Ocean Division Area of Responsibility, including Guam, Hawaii, Japan, Korea, Wake Island and the Northern Marianas Islands.

Scope of USACE Contract

The company said Thursday the five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, under the Alaska Environmental Support Services Multiple Award Task Order Contract, covers services supporting environmental conservation, compliance, pollution prevention and environmental operations and maintenance. The contract is expected to be completed by Nov 6, 2029. Funding and work sites will be determined with each order.

Aleut already received the seed task order which involves conducting an Environmental Assessment at the Tanana Flats Training Grounds. The Anchorage, Alaska-based company will compete for task orders with three other contractors — Brice Solutions, Environmental Compliance Consultants and North Wind Resource.

Jennifer Anderson , director of environmental programs at Aleut Federal, stated, “With a regional headquarters in Anchorage and a deep understanding of the unique needs of the region, we are excited to use our environmental services expertise to deliver sustainable, high-quality solutions for our Department of Defense clients.”