Air Force Seeks Proposals for $88M Robotics R&D Program

The U.S. Air Force’s Air Force Materiel Command is soliciting proposals for a consortium of organizations that would conduct research, development, testing and evaluation for the service branch’s Advanced Robotics and Automation for Manufacturing and Sustainment, or ARAMS, program.

According to a notice posted on SAM.gov on Thursday, USAF expects to issue 1 award under the $87.7 million program, which comes with a total period of performance of 87 months in total.

Teamwork with AFRL

The consortium selected will work in close coordination with the Air Force Research Laboratory to form the teams to develop and deliver commercialized technical robotic solutions. The teams’ initiatives will focus on several key areas, such as robotic agility and mobility and multi-robot/multi-human teaming.

The parameters in the proposal evaluation include consortium membership composition, technical approach and cost/price integrity. The ARAMS program involves cost-sharing, with 10 percent required for government initiatives and 25 percent for consortium-initiated efforts.

The program’s performance location is the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. The deadline for proposal submission is on Jan. 6, 2025.

