Agile Space Industries to Establish Space Test Center in Oklahoma

Agile Space Industries will build a space test center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to meet the demand from NASA, commercial space companies and the Department of Defense for advanced in-space rocket engine testing capabilities.

The $20 million Tulsa Space Test Center, located adjacent to the Tulsa International Airport, is expected to be completed in 2027, Agile Space Industries said Wednesday.

According to Chris Pearson, CEO of Agile Space Industries, the advanced testing environment will help address a shortage of facilities for in-space propulsion systems and the limitations of capabilities in existing testing sites.

The test center also aims to address a shortage in space workforce professionals by fostering science, technology, engineering and math education. Agile Space said the facility will partner with schools, universities and aerospace companies to provide hands-on STEM experience, including through internship opportunities, that would inspire individuals to take on aerospace careers.

Growing Space Economy

The space economy is expected to grow to over $1 trillion by 2040, making on-orbit capabilities essential to the global economy, said Jim Bridenstine, former NASA administrator and managing partner of The Artemis Group, adding that the U.S. banking, national security and other infrastructure rely on space technologies.

Agile Space announced the establishment of the testing infrastructure after completing a funding round led by Lockheed Martin Ventures in September.