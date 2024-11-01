Agile Defense Announces Joint Venture With Nemean Solutions

IT and cyber products and services provider Agile Defense recently announced Agile Lion, a joint venture with certified SBA 8(a) Native Hawaiian Organization Small Business Nemean Solutions.

Agile Lion will work to support federal, civilian, state and defense agencies by offering advanced cybersecurity tactics, contextualizing data and developing specialized capabilities, Agile Defense said Thursday.

The joint venture is also expected to position Nemean Solutions and Agile, which have worked together before, to win new work, gain new customers and deliver capabilities to benefit Department of Defense and federal civilian missions.

Commenting on the joint venture, Agile Defense Chief Growth Officer John Hart said that the effort will benefit the clients of both companies, and that “[although] we work in similar spheres, we each have our areas of expertise and bringing both together we can accomplish impactful results for our clients.”

For his part, Nemean Solutions co-owner and President Craig Mount said, “Agile and Nemean have an amazing partnership, and Agile Lion further enhances our combined capabilities to compete and win new contracts that will bring the best quality services and solutions to our most important customers.”