AeroVironment to Acquire BlueHalo for $4.1B to Advance Defense Capabilities

AeroVironment will acquire BlueHalo for $4.1 billion in an all-stock transaction to broaden the company’s defense capabilities portfolio. AV announced Tuesday that a definitive agreement had already been executed and that the transaction is expected to close in the first half of calendar year 2025.

AV and BlueHalo will collaborate to form a diversified defense technology company with a broad portfolio of capabilities, including autonomous systems, short and long-range loitering munitions, space technologies and electronic and cyber warfare capabilities.

Wahid Nawabi , CEO and president of AV, said the company is excited to work with BlueHalo through the acquisition.

“BlueHalo not only brings key franchises and complementary capabilities but also a wealth of technologies, diverse customers and exceptional talent to AV. Together, we will drive agile innovation and deliver comprehensive, next-generation solutions designed to redefine the future of defense,” Nawabi stated.

AV & BlueHalo Collaboration

The combined company of AV and BlueHalo is expected to generate over $1.7 billion in revenue. AV also reported that BlueHalo’s 10 flagship services and over 100 patents would align with the company’s existing acumen in the design, development, manufacturing, training and servicing of advanced capabilities and uncrewed systems.

Jonathan Moneymaker , CEO of BlueHalo and a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient, said, “By uniting with AV, we are building an organization equipped to meet emerging defense priorities and deliver purpose-driven, state-of-the-art solutions with unmatched speed. Together, we remain committed to protecting those who defend us while driving the next generation of transformational advancements in defense technology.”

AV & BlueHalo’s Work with the U.S. Army

AV and BlueHalo have recently worked with the U.S. Army to advance the military branch’s defense capabilities.