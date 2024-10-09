Xcelerate Solutions Awarded Spot on Defense Logistics Agency $11.9B JETS 2.0 Deal; Mark Drever Quoted

Xcelerate Solutions has secured a spot on the Defense Logistics Agency’s J6 Enterprise Technology Services 2.0 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle valued at $11.9 billion. JETS 2.0 aims to deliver a range of software, hardware, applications, infrastructure and systems to support the agency’s IT projects, the company said Tuesday.

Under the IDIQ, Xcelerate Solutions will provide technical capabilities and share its expertise to advance DLA’s information operations mission. Work on the contract will include IT lifecycle management, application development, system maintenance and technical support.

“We’re thrilled to be chosen for the DLA JETS 2.0 IDIQ contract,” Mark Drever, CEO of Xcelerate Solutions. said. “Having supported DLA’s mission for over a decade, this recognition underscores our commitment and proven track record of success with the Agency.”

Leo Patino, vice president of strategic capture at Xcelerate Solutions, added that the agency has been a partner of the company for 13 years.

“We are with DLA for the long run, and I believe we can deliver truly impactful solutions,” commented Patino.

The award comes months after Xcelerate’s merger with cybersecurity firm VMD, expanding the company’s portfolio of IT and security offerings.