Wendy Chenault & Alec Longarzo Join Aperio Global in VP Roles

Aperio Global has announced the selection of Wendy Chenault as vice president of operations and Alec Longarzo as VP of growth.

Through these appointments, Aperio Global looks to build on the company’s strengths and advance value creation within innovative technologies, the Chantilly, Virginia-based company reported to ExecutiveBiz Thursday.

Earl Stafford , CEO of Aperio Global, said, “As Aperio Global continues to grow and innovate, we are excited by the addition of Wendy and Alec to our leadership team. Wendy’s deep operational expertise and Alec’s strategic vision will be crucial as we expand our capabilities and drive forward with cutting-edge solutions. Their leadership will enable us to serve our clients better and capitalize on new opportunities in a rapidly evolving marketplace.”

In Chenault’s role as VP of operations, she will leverage her over 23 years of experience in the geospatial industry to improve Aperio Global’s operational efficiency and performance. Prior to joining Aperio Global, she served as director of business operations at Maxar, where she led program execution and developed processes that advanced business performance.

As VP of growth, Longarzo will focus on advancing Aperio Global’s capabilities and broadening the company’s external partnerships. He brings extensive experience in capture management, corporate strategy and competitive intelligence. Before coming onboard Aperio Global, Longarzo served as the defense and national security director at eSimplicty and was pivotal in driving significant growth across the Department of Defense, Department of State and federal Spectrum and Telcom entities.