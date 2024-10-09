Vultron Secures Seed Funding to Deliver Enhanced Government Contracting Offerings

Vultron raised $4.85 million in seed funding from Craft Ventures and Long Journey Ventures to further advance its strategic business growth objectives.

The investment injection will deliver enhanced solutions to the public sector, enabling contractors to optimize resources for delivering better contract performance and workforce development, Vultron said Wednesday.

Ahead of the funding round, which included participation from South Park Commons, Conviction Embed and other angel investors, the two-year-old Vultron had registered significant revenue growth.

According to Vultron CEO and founder Mac Liu, the company employs artificial technology to create the future of proposal development, allowing organizations to focus on business development, strategy and capture efforts.

Vultron’s AI-powered proposal development platform works to support government contractors’ efforts to produce high-quality bids. The company noted that recently introduced features empowered customers to increase their efficiency by 86 percent.

“After a few months with Vultron, customers report feeling more energized while working on proposals. They are learning new skills and becoming more strategic in their approach,” Liu stressed.

Commenting on the capital infusion to Vultron, Craft Ventures partner Jeff Fluhr said the partnership will help reimagine the future of government contracting.