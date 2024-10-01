vTech Solution Unveils System to Safeguard Multi-Cloud Platforms; Kartik Hirpara Quoted

vTech Solution has unveiled a system designed to safeguard operations across multi-cloud platforms.

vTech Evolve will work to implement a host of cybersecurity management efforts to enforce a holistic approach to cloud management, migration, governance, automation and cost optimization throughout federal agencies and enterprises, the information technology company told ExecutiveBiz Tuesday.

Kartik Hirpara , director of information technology services at vTech Solutions, said, “Our goal with vTech Evolve is to empower organizations to navigate the complexities of multi-cloud environments with confidence.”

The platform emphasizes a preventive approach, helping customers securely build, operate and improve their digital operations while achieving a security center of optimization. vTech Evolve’s cybersecurity services also support zero trust architecture, an important initiative for organizations looking to enhance their security posture in a landscape increasingly perceptible to cyber threats.

By integrating zero trust principles, vTech Evolve aims to protect sensitive networks and assets during an era of increased cybersecurity modernization.

According to vTech Solution, vTech Evolve works to empower organizations to tackle the complexities of multi-cloud management with advanced tools for automation and optimization, leading to accelerated service delivery and enhanced cloud operations.