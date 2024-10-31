Viasat to Provide SATCOM Services for Embraer C-390 Aircraft

Viasat has partnered with Embraer to implement hybrid satellite communications capabilities on the Embraer C-390 Millennium military aircraft.

Through the collaboration, Viasat will work to deliver its Hybrid SATCOM Approach , or HSA, dual band global terminal throughout shared fleets to increase operational awareness and enhance data rate throughput and interoperability across multiple domains, the SATCOM company announced Thursday.

Victor Farah , senior vice president of Viasat Government Solutions and Services, said, “Viasat is excited to expand its relationship with Embraer and deliver a hybrid SATCOM solution on the C-390 Millennium platform. Our Hybrid SATCOM Approach design supports advanced airborne connectivity for defense customers seeking reliable, resilient satellite communications in contested environments.”

The Viasat HSA

The Viasat HSA’s open architecture aims to provide secure satellite connectivity for the C-390 aircraft with automated failover, improve military missions with resilient broadband SATCOM and support the operational flexibility and responsiveness critical to the C-390 tactical mission.

Frederico Lemos , chief commercial officer for Embraer Defense & Security, said, “The selection of Viasat’s hybrid satcom terminal is totally aligned with our vision to deliver reliable global connectivity and PACE communication to the end-users as these are important capabilities the customers reference in the mission requirements and a key differentiator for our aircraft.”

The Embraer C-390 Aircraft

The Embraer C-390 multi-mission aircraft provides customers with greater operational flexibility and responsiveness, logistical support in numerous missions and the ability to perform a broad range of humanitarian and medical tasks.