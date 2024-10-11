Viasat Delivers VS3 F1 Satellite Broadband Connectivity to Marine Corps; Susan Miller Quoted

Viasat has started delivering satellite communications service to the U.S. Marine Corps through the ViaSat-3 satellite network.

The company said Thursday the Marine Wing Communications Squadron 38 and the 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment have become the first military operational units to use the ViaSat-3 F1 satellite service.

The ViaSat-3 constellation works to deliver broadband connectivity to U.S. and global coalition forces. The network will include two additional satellites.

“The ViaSat-3 satellite network was designed with government missions in mind, offering greater capacity and the flexibility to dynamically shift bandwidth where it’s needed most,” said Susan Miller, president of Viasat Government.

“The use of small beams, beam shaping, encryption and ViaSat-3’s unique anti-jam capabilities are designed to provide secure and reliable connectivity to support the most critical government missions,” Miller added.

The announcement marks the first use of the satellite constellation by a government customer.

Commercial airline customers in North America have begun using the broadband service delivered through the VS3 F1 satellite, which launched in April 2023.