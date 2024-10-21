Updates to Google Cloud Security Offerings Announced

Google’s Chris Corde and Archana Ramamoorthy recently announced the unveiling of updates to Google Cloud security offerings at the Google Public Sector Summit. Corde, who serves as director of product management at Google Cloud Security, and Ramamoorthy, who serves as senior director of product management at Google Cloud, said in the announcement posted Thursday on the company blog that the offerings will help protect public sector organizations from threat actors that aim to compromise data and critical infrastructure.

Assured Workloads Control Packages

The updates include new Assured Workloads control packages that, among other things, provide various artificial intelligence capabilities like text-to-speech, offer support for state and local government customer compliance with IRS 1075 and simplify the configuration and security for regulated healthcare and life sciences workloads.

New Offerings

Also announced was the introduction of Google Cloud Audit Manager and ThreatSpace, and the general availability of Drive Inventory Reporting. Audit Manager works to help customers evaluate their resources against industry benchmarks like NIST 800-53 Revision 4 and FedRAMP Moderate; ThreatSpace, a technical learning service offered by Google cybersecurity subsidiary Mandiant, works to help maintain the skill level of security teams; and Drive Inventory Reporting works to generate weekly snapshots of key metadata of files located within in Google Drive.

Partnerships

Corde and Ramamoorthy also said that Google’s AI technology, Gemini for Workspace, has been submitted to the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for High authorization. Gemini is already built into many of Google’s existing applications.

The company is also working with rural hospitals and health clinics to ensure the robustness of the cybersecurity of their systems.