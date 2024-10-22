Unanet Receives Industry Accolades During Q3 2024

Unanet, a provider of enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management products and services, recently announced that its ERP GovCon offering received recognition from software marketplace G2 during the 3rd quarter of 2024.

Customer Satisfaction

Unanet said Monday that ERP GovCon ranked 1st among the top 18 project-based ERP software offerings on G2 in terms of customer satisfaction. Unanet’s software received a satisfaction score of 97 while the product that ranked 2nd place received a score of 85 and the 3rd-place product scored 79.

The Fall 2024 report from G2 also dubbed ERP GovCon a “Momentum Leader,” a designation that Unanet CEO Craig Halliday deemed fitting “because that’s exactly what we are experiencing and in turn delivering to our customers.”

“[We] are working hard to be the ultimate team player so our customers succeed. Our third-quarter results shows that our momentum continues to grow,” Halliday, a 2024 Wash100 award winner, added.

Inc. 5000

In the same quarter, business magazine Inc. named Unanet to its list of 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America. 2024 marks the 7th year that Unanet has been made part of the prestigious list.

Commenting on the recognition, Halliday said in August, “I’m extremely proud of our team’s track record and dedication to supporting our customers. To be on the Inc. list seven straight years is evidence of our laser-focus on delivering on behalf of our customers.”