Ultra I&C, Hanwha Partner to Develop C2 System for Five Eyes

Ultra Intelligence & Communications and Hanwha Defense USA have partnered to strengthen global defense capabilities by enhancing battlefield management systems .

Ultra I&C said Tuesday the two companies signed a memorandum of understanding during the Association of the United States Army Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C. The MOU aims to develop an integrated and seamless command and control, or C2, system for the Five Eyes alliance, which will bolster the Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control initiative at the industry level.

Under the MOU, the companies will integrate the Air Defense Systems Integrator, Ultra I&C’s C2 gateway, with Hanwha’s K239 Chunmoo rocket launcher to create the C2 architecture.

Ultra I&C President and CEO Jon Rucker , a 2024 Wash100 Award winner, and Hanwha Defense USA president and CEO Mike Smith led the group of executives present at the MOU signing.

Bradford Powell , president of command, control, intelligence and encryption division at Ultra I&C, stated, “This partnership, and ultimately the incorporation of ADSI with the Chunmoo missile system, will enable unprecedented synergy among our global mission partners.”

Smith added, “The threat environment has indeed become more complex where seamless joint interoperability across all domains is a must. Delivering transformational capability will spur new partnerships — like that between Hanwha and Ultra I&C — who can collectively accelerate the delivery of transformational capability to the warfighter.”