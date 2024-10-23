Ultra I&C’s Bradford Powell on Military Systems Interoperability

Bradford Powell of Ultra Intelligence & Communications said recently that his company is working to ensure interoperability not just between existing military systems but between legacy and future technologies as well.

The Need for Interoperability

Powell made the remarks in an interview with Breaking Defense, during which he emphasized the criticality of interoperability in various military operations. According to Ultra I&C’s president of command, control, intelligence and encryption, interoperability facilitates the sharing of data “across different forces, countries and across land, air, sea, space and cyber domains,” which, in turn, enables faster decision-making.

Unity Adapter & Open Standards

To help make data-sharing possible, Powell said his company developed the Unity Adapter, which he described as “a single, easy-to-use interface that follows open standards, to allow third parties to easily use our products to connect disparate systems.”

The Ultra I&C official underscored the offering’s adoption of open architectures, saying, “By using open architectures that leverage open APIs and tools like the Unity Adapter, we’ve made it easier for legacy and cutting-edge systems to talk to each other and bring innovation to the way we fight.”

Powell went on to say that “we’re making interoperability the easy button solution for smoother and more effective solutions for the challenges ahead.”