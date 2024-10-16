Ultra I&C Communications Encryptor Earns NSA Certification

Ultra Intelligence & Communications has received high assurance certification from the National Security Agency for its Reprogrammable Single Chip Universal Encryptor , or RESCUE, confirming its ability to protect classified data.

Bradford Powell , president of command, control, intelligence and encryption at Ultra I&C, said in a statement Tuesday, “RESCUE protects critical information at the highest levels. Its flexible, scalable architecture and certification position allows Ultra I&C to integrate high-assurance cryptographic solutions more efficiently and cost-effectively across a range of military applications.”

Designed for easy adaptation, RESCUE works to provide essential cryptographic services for secure communications in devices such as handheld radios, unmanned sensors and key management systems.

The RESCUE architecture is made available through the C5ISR Center within Army Combat Capabilities Development Command.

About Ultra I&C

Ultra I&C provides a variety of technologies, including cybersecurity, command and control and tactical communications, for defense applications. The company’s headquarters is located in Austin, Texas.