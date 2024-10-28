in Cybersecurity, News

True Zero Unit Achieves CMMI Level 3 Appraisal

True Zero Technologies has attained a Maturity Level 3 appraisal for its commercial / state, local and education development and federal practices segment under ISACA’s Capability Maturity Model Integration program.

The Fairfax, Virginia-based cybersecurity services provider said on LinkedIn Friday the evaluation emphasizes its “focus on achieving both project and organizational performance objectives.”

True Zero’s commercial and SLED segment delivers short-term professional consulting for software platforms including custom development for cybersecurity, IT operations, compliance and performance management.

CMMI’s appraisal process employs an industry benchmark to gauge an organization’s performance and capability, including its strengths and weaknesses.

Company President Mike Fluharty commented, “Achieving a CMMI Maturity Level 3 Appraisal is a huge accomplishment by our True Zero Technologies, LLC team and I could not be more proud of the impact these efforts will continue to have for our customers and their missions.”

Written by Kacey Roberts

