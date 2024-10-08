Navigating the landscape of U.S. government contracting is no small feat. With billions of dollars at stake, understanding which companies are leading the charge can provide invaluable insights. For government agencies, contractors and GovCon executives alike, knowing the top players in this space isn’t just informative — it’s essential for strategic planning and decision-making. This article will explore the top 10 U.S. government contractors in 2024, offering detailed insights into what sets these giants apart in a competitive field.

1. Lockheed Martin

At the forefront of defense and aerospace, Lockheed Martin has consistently been a vital contributor to U.S. government contracts. Known for its cutting-edge technology and innovation, the company specializes in advanced military capabilities, including aircraft, missiles and cybersecurity. Lockheed Martin reported more than $64 billion in defense revenue in 2023, making the company the largest U.S. government contractor. By the end of 2024, Lockheed is expected to close its purchase of Terran Orbital through a $450 million deal, expanding the company’s presence in the space market.

Lockheed Martin Contracts 2024

In 2024, Lockheed Martin continues to secure significant contracts due to its unwavering commitment to national defense and technological advancements. Here are a few of Lockheed Martin’s recent government contracts:

2. RTX

RTX, formerly Raytheon Technologies, stands as a titan in the defense and aerospace industry. With a robust portfolio ranging from missile defense systems to cybersecurity solutions, RTX plays a pivotal role in national security. In 2024, its ability to integrate advanced technologies across its product line and collaborate effectively with other defense giants solidifies its position among the top contractors. RTX reported more than $40 billion in defense revenue in 2023.

RTX Contracts 2024

The company’s recent contract awards underscore its capacity to deliver cutting-edge solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the U.S. military. Here are a few recent significant RTX contracts:

RTX won a potential $1.94 billion contract from the Missile Defense Agency to manufacture and assemble next-generation ballistic missile interceptors for the U.S. and Japan.

Raytheon, an RTX business, landed a $2.1 billion U.S. Army contract for low-rate initial production of the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense System.

Raytheon secured a potential $1.2 billion contract modification from the U.S. Air Force to produce and supply AMRAAM missiles to domestic and foreign military sales customers.

3. Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman’s expertise in cyber solutions, autonomous systems and radar technology places it among the elite contractors servicing the U.S. government. In 2024, the company is recognized for its contributions to space exploration and defense systems, including the James Webb Space Telescope and the B-21 Raider. Northrop Grumman’s emphasis on research and development ensures it remains at the forefront of technological advancements. Last year, Northrop Grumman reported $35 billion in defense revenue.

Northrop Grumman Contracts 2024

In April, the State Department approved $2 billion in FMS deals with Poland and the Netherlands for Northrop Grumman’s AARGM-ERs.

Northrop Grumman was one of five companies selected by DARPA to develop autonomous capabilities as part of its Rapid Experimental Missionized Autonomy program .

Northrop Grumman won a $197.5 million contract for the full rate production of 56,000 FMU-139D/B bomb tactical electronic fuze systems from the U.S. Navy.

4. General Dynamics

General Dynamics’ comprehensive range of products and services — from combat vehicles to IT solutions — makes the company indispensable to the defense sector. In 2024, the company continues to excel by delivering innovative solutions that address both current and future defense needs, especially for the company’s U.S. Navy customer.

General Dynamics Contracts 2024

General Dynamics NASSCO booked a $6.75 billion block-buy contract to design and build T-AO 205 John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oiler ships for the U.S. Navy.

A General Dynamics subsidiary won a potential $1.3 billion contract modification from the U.S. Navy to provide long lead time materials in support of Virginia-class Block VI submarines.

Another General Dynamics subsidiary has landed two U.S. Navy contracts worth a combined $620.6 million for yard support services and initial spares for the Navy’s Virginia-class submarines.

5. Boeing

Boeing, a household name in aviation, also holds a significant stake in government contracting. Its involvement in defense, space and security sectors underscores its importance to national interests. In 2024, Boeing continues to innovate with projects like the KC-46A Pegasus tanker and various satellite technologies. For contractors and executives, Boeing’s long history of collaboration with government entities serves as a model of sustained growth and impact. Kelly Ortberg took the helm of Boeing on Aug. 8, 2024.

Boeing Contracts 2024

Boeing won a $6.9 billion IDIQ from the U.S. Air Force to manufacture and deliver small diameter bombs to the militaries of the U.S., Japan, Bulgaria and Ukraine.

Boeing’s defense business secured a potential $7.48 billion contract from the Air Force for Joint Direct Attack Munitions, JDAM tail kits, spares, repair and technical support services.

Boeing’s joint venture with Lockheed Martin, ULA, booked a potential $1.1 billion contract with the U.S. Space Force .

6. L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies excels in providing communication systems and electronic warfare solutions to defense customers. Its focus on addressing complex challenges with advanced technology makes it a preferred partner for U.S. defense and civilian agencies. In 2024, L3Harris continues to expand its capabilities, notably in tactical communications and network modernization efforts.

L3Harris Contracts 2024

L3Harris is the principal contractor in a $281 million FMS deal with Germany . Under the contract, L3Harris is providing high-frequency, very-high frequency and ultra-high frequency radios and related equipment and services.

L3Harris won a $587 million contract to provide electronic warfare test articles and prototypes for the U.S. Navy.

L3Harris is one of the companies contracted to build satellites for the second tranche of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture’s tracking layer. The Space Development Agency awarded an OTA valued at approximately $919 million to L3Harris.

7. HII

Formerly known as Huntington Ingalls Industries, HII is the largest military shipbuilding company in the U.S. Its role in constructing and maintaining the naval fleet is crucial to national security. In 2024, HII’s expertise in nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers ensures its prominent status in government contracting.

HII Contracts 2024

HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division booked two U.S. Navy contracts worth a combined $9.6 billion for the purchase of three San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships and one America-class amphibious assault ship.

HII landed a potential $913 million contract with the Navy to conduct services in support of refueling and complex overhauling activities for the USS Harry Truman ship.

HII Mission Technologies won a potential five-year, $458 million task order to help the DOD modernize its communications and IT networks for rapid decision-making on the battlefield.

8. Leidos

Leidos specializes in the health and civil, national security, commercial and international, digital modernization and defense sectors, offering a diverse array of services and solutions. The company’s work in IT modernization and cybersecurity is particularly noteworthy in 2024, reflecting its adaptation to emerging threats and challenges.

Leidos Contracts 2024

Leidos received a potential five-year, $823 million task order from the Defense Information Systems Agency to provide sustainment and operations support services for the DOD Network program.

Leidos secured a $738 million IDIQ contract with the U.S. Air Force for enterprise IT and telecommunications services.

Leidos won a potential five-year, $476.5 million contract from NASA for analytical and physical processing services in support of the agency’s International Space Station, Artemis and other programs.

9. Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton is renowned for its management consulting services, particularly in technology and engineering sectors. In 2024, the company’s focus on digital transformation and data analytics positions it as a leader in providing strategic insights and solutions. For contractors and executives, Booz Allen Hamilton exemplifies the power of harnessing technology to drive organizational success and impact.

Booz Allen Hamilton Contracts 2024

Booz Allen won a three-year, $421 million task order to extend its services under CISA’s Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation, or CDM, DEFEND program.

Booz Allen won a spot on a seven-year, $431 million contract with the Environmental Protection Agency for AI/ML and data analytics capabilities as part of the Scientific Modeling, Application, Visualization, Computational Science, Software and Statistical Support blanket purchase agreement.

Booz Allen won a 10-year, $550 million contract from ARPA-E to support emission reduction and power grid resilience efforts.

10. Amentum

Amentum operates across various sectors, including defense, energy and environmental solutions. Amentum’s commitment to operational excellence and strategic growth is evident in its 2024 projects. Amentum went public in 2024 following its merger with Jacobs.

Amentum Contracts 2024

Amentum won a potential seven-year, $321 million contract to provide modernization support services for the U.S. Navy’s submarine C5I systems.

Hanford Tank Waste Operations & Closure, an LLC formed by Amentum, BWXT and Fluor landed a 10-year, $45 billion contract from the Department of Energy to manage tank waste at Hanford Site in Washington state.

Amentum booked a potential five-year, $256 million follow-on contract from NASA for program, engineering, project management, science and operations support for the agency’s Ames Research Center.

What’s Next for Top Government Contractors?

The top U.S. government contractors of 2024 showcase the nuanced blend of innovation, strategic partnerships, and technological advancements required to meet national security and public service needs. For government agencies, contractors and GovCon executives, understanding these players lays the groundwork for informed decision-making and strategic planning.

Editor’s Note: The information in this article is based on data from DefenseNews’ 2024 Top 100 list.