The Wash100 Award: GovCon’s Highest Honor

Since its inception, the prestigious Wash100 Award has sought to highlight federal leaders and government contracting industry executives whose leadership skills have served as a guiding force in the field. The coveted award is now the most elite accolade in the GovCon space, but how did it grow to this level of prominence? Keep reading for a deep dive into Wash100 history.

What Is Wash100?

Wash100 is an annual celebration of the most esteemed executives in the GovCon industry. Established in 2014 by Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson, Wash100 has honored GovCon’s 100 most powerful individuals every year for over a decade.

Throughout its history, the Wash100 Award has garnered an impressive reputation for its ability to identify and honor the highest tier of leadership in the expansive GovCon field. To be selected for a Wash100 Award, executives must demonstrate a repertoire of characteristics that make them influential, innovative and transformational to the organizations they represent.

How Are Wash100 Winners Chosen?

Each Wash100 season begins when Executive Mosaic opens the door to external nominations for the award in November. Nominations are accepted through early January, and the opportunity to submit a nomination is open to all individuals in the GovCon space.

Once collected, nominations are reviewed by a committee composed of key leaders within Executive Mosaic who carefully evaluate each nominee’s past accomplishments and potential for future success.

Throughout the process, the committee looks for qualities that shape one’s ability to lead their organization and advance the goals of the U.S. government within the context of government-industry relationships. The traits that can land an executive on the Wash100 list include innovation, leadership, reliability, achievement and vision.

The committee also tracks notable achievements such as major contract wins, new strategy releases and public advocacy for the adoption of new technologies and approaches that could transform public sector operations.

When the process is complete, Executive Mosaic weighs the influence of each leader and chooses 100 individuals to receive the accolade. The list of winners is announced in late January.

How Are Wash100 Winners Honored?

Celebratory Profiles

Executive Mosaic shines a spotlight on each Wash100 winner with a comprehensive profile detailing their achievements. Over a period of several months, these articles are published on Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Wire and ExecutiveBiz publications, highlighting one awardee in each publication per day to ensure their triumphs are properly honored.

Popular Vote Competition

The annual popular vote competition extends the reach of Wash100 recognition from the committee to GovCon industry leaders, allowing fellow industry executives to choose who they think are the 10 most influential Wash100 awardees. Find out who won last year’s popular vote contest at Wash100.com.

Award Delivery

Each Wash100 Award winner receives their award directly from Garrettson during an honorary meeting. At these gatherings, awardees have the opportunity to connect with the Executive Mosaic team and capture Wash100 memories in photos and videos, which are later promoted on LinkedIn and in Executive Mosaic’s publications.

Who Are the Winningest Wash100 Awardees?

Matt Desch

Matt Desch, CEO of Iridium Communications, won his 10th Wash100 Award this year, making him one of three 2024 Wash100 winners to achieve this goal. He was selected for driving significant company growth, securing contracts and expanding the company’s research and development work.

Desch has served in his role as CEO since 2009. He has an extensive history holding leadership positions and has been a member of numerous boards and committees throughout his career. Currently, he sits on the boards of Unisys and the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.

Craig Abod

Another 10-time Wash100 awardee is Carahsoft President Craig Abod. This year, he was chosen for his successful efforts to partner with other technology companies to empower innovation in support of public sector missions.

Abod’s 10th selection to Wash100 is a reflection of his two decades successfully leading Carahsoft. Before assuming his current position, he served as president of DLT Solutions for 10 years.

Ramzi Musallam

Ramzi Musallam, CEO and managing partner at Veritas Capital, attained his ninth Wash100 this year for leading the firm’s work to invest in notable GovCon companies.

Musallam has been with Veritas Capital for decades, having helped found the firm’s first institutional fund in 1998. Prior to joining Veritas, he held roles at Pritzker & Pritzker and Berkshire Partners.

Learn more about past winners at Wash100.com.

What’s Next for Wash100?

The 2025 Wash100 season is quickly approaching. To offer your voice in next year’s Wash100 competition, visit Wash100.com and submit a nomination when the festivities begin.