TechFlow Receives Navy, Marine Corps EV Infra Success Memos

TechFlow has received two success memorandums from the Defense Innovation Unit for the delivery of electric vehicle charging infrastructure prototypes at Naval Base San Diego and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

The company said Thursday that it had previously received a success memo for an EV charging infrastructure prototype for the U.S. Army Reserve, an effort that has since resulted in a $95 million production other transaction agreement.

The prototypes feature self-sustaining capabilities enabling Department of Defense customers to cut down costs, scale operations and bolster energy resilience. Their open systems design supports the integration of future technological updates to meet evolving EV charging requirements.

According to Michael Genseal, vice president and energy and mobility solutions at TechFlow, the prototypes will help the federal government achieve its zero-emission goals while gaining the operational advantages that EVs deliver. “Scaling the Federal Government’s EV charging infrastructure is about more than just adding chargers – it requires fast, effective deployment that meets demanding mission readiness standards, and TechFlow is up to the challenge,” he noted.

During evaluation periods, TechFlow’s prototypes at Naval Base San Diego and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton showed a driver availability uptime of over 98%.

Currently, TechFlow is working on a similar effort with the Air Force, where the company is expected to receive its fourth memo upon the project’s completion.