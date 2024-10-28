State Department OKs Potential $113M Japan FMS

The State Department has approved Japan’s request to buy up to two BQM-177A Subsonic Sea-Skimming Aerial Targets for Aegis System Equipped Vessels as part of a $113 million foreign military sale .

The agreement includes GQM-163 target drones, ASEV support, Aegis software updates as well as combat systems integration, testing, overhauls and upgrades, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Friday.

Additional services under the deal include operational support, testing, documentation, training, engineering, logistics and program support.

The principal contractors are Kratos Defense and Security Solutions , Northrop Grumman , and Lockheed Martin for the BQM-177A SSATs, GQM-163A drones and Aegis Weapon System, respectively.

DSCA said the sale aims to strengthen Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Aegis Fleet, aligning with U.S. foreign policy and national security to support Japan’s role in maintaining political stability and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific region.