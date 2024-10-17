Space Systems Command Awards Omitron MASCCOT Contract

Space engineering services provider Omitron will continue developing technologies through a $46.3 million Modernization Activities for Space Command and Control Technologies contract secured from the Space Systems Command.

Awarded via a Small Business Innovation Research Phase III sole-source follow-on acquisition, the contract calls for upgrading existing data transport and processing as well as space domain awareness capabilities, SSC said Wednesday.

Moreover, the MASCCOT contract covers establishing a secure and flexible network to transport critical data to warfighters in real-time, integrating SDA and C2 data streams for seamless communication and decision-making in contested environments.

About Omitron

Omitron offers aerospace engineering, mission operations and IT services to various agencies, including NASA, U.S. Space Force, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Security space programs. The company is headquartered in Beltsville, Maryland.