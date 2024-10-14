Space Operations Command Seeks Contractor Information on Ground-Based Tracking Systems

The Space Operations Command’s Space Acquisition and Integration Office, or SAIO, is soliciting industry information on potential service contractors for three ground-based space observation sites.

The SAIO market research covers operations and maintenance services for the Ground-Based Electro-Optical Deep Space Surveillance System, or GEODSS. It also seeks industry input for the possible upgrade of the sites to the Ground-Based Optical Sensor System, or GBOSS, according to the sources sought notice posted on SAM.gov on Wednesday.

The request for information on GEODSS operations and maintenance services involves sites at Socorro, New Mexico; Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory; and Maui, Hawaii.

The input on the potential contract for the GBOSS upgrade initially focuses on the Socorro and Maui sites, with the possibility that the Diego Garcia location operating the legacy GEODSS will also be upgraded in the future.

The industry solicitation further seeks input on service requirements for the planned contract consolidation of the Maui Base Support Services and Information Technology Core Communications.

The users of GEODSS data include the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California and the U.S. Strategic Command’s Joint Intelligence Center at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.

GBOSS space surveillance modernization is one of the two contracts that L3Harris Technologies secured from the Department of Defense in October 2023, with a total value of $134 million.