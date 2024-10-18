in Contract Awards, News

SMX Books $79M CFTC Contract for Cloud, Data Security Support

SMX has secured a five-year, $79.4 million contract from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to provide cloud operations, data management and advanced security technologies, along with related services.

Contract Terms

Under the Cloud Governance and Administration of Technology and Engineering contract, the technologies and services to be provided are aimed at helping CFTC safeguard market participants and the public from fraud, manipulation and abusive practices, SMX said Thursday.

The cGATE contract was competitively awarded through the General Services Administration’s Assisted Acquisition Services, Alliant 2 vehicle.

About SMX

SMX provides next-generation cloud solutions, C5ISR, and advanced engineering and IT services to clients in both the public and private sectors. The company is based in Herndon, Virginia.

Written by Kacey Roberts

