SkillStorm, Tenova Partner to Address Workforce Tech Skills Gap

Technology consulting firm SkillStorm Commercial Services and Tenova , a service-disabled veteran-owned small business, have established a joint venture and partnership under the Small Business Administration’s Mentor-Protege Program aimed at addressing the technological skills gap in the public sector workforce.

SkillStorm said Thursday the joint venture will utilize its Techforce by Design program and Tenova’s HireMilitary service, a network connecting military veterans and transitioning service members with job opportunities, to boost the modernization efforts of federal agencies. The collaboration intends to provide veterans and non-traditional tech candidates with tailored training programs to enhance their skills and experiences.

The two companies will develop teams of certified engineers proficient in high-demand technical skills such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing and software development. These teams will be deployed to federal systems integrators and government agencies, reducing issues with sourcing and onboarding.

Furthermore, the JV addresses the challenges of an aging federal workforce, emerging cyberthreats, evolving AI and other technological advancements.

Justin Vianello , CEO of SkillStorm, said, “We look forward to providing Tenova mentoring in connection with IT consulting business development, the federal procurement process, and with best practices as it relates to accounting and human resources functions.”