Serco Inc. to Continue Psychological Health Outreach With New Navy Contract; Tom Watson Quoted

Serco Inc. announced a re-compete contract award from the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery. The $33 million, five-year contract with a 9-month base plus four one-year options will enable the continued delivery of psychological health outreach, the company said Thursday.

Commenting on the contract, Serco Inc. CEO Tom Watson and 2024 Wash100 awardee, said, “Serco is honored to continue to provide this important service to our Navy and Marine Corps reservists.”

Serco has been providing Psychological Health Outreach Program support for individual reservists and command units within the within Navy Reserve Force Commands and Marine Forces Reserve as part of BUMED’s Psychological Health Reserve Program.

Besides attending to and helping reservists and their families address long-term needs in accessing health care services, Serco also serves as a safety net for psychological health.

In February 2023, Serco, along with KPMG and Reefpoint Group, secured spots on the Navy’s $41.9 million contract to help BUMED enhance patient access and quality of care through performance and process improvement.