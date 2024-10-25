Serco Awarded $193M DOL Contract for Transition Assistance Program Support

Serco Inc. has secured a potential five-year, $193 million contract from the Department of Labor to help military service members transition to civilian careers.

Under the recompete contract, Serco Group’s U.S. business arm said Thursday it will provide services in support of the DOL Veterans’ Employment and Training Services Transition Assistance Program.

Serco’s contract work includes employment counseling and readiness workshops, as well as employer outreach support. These career training and counseling services will be provided during a one-year base period and four more years if all contract options are exercised.

Tom Watson, CEO of Serco Inc., shared that the DOL VETS TAP is part of the culture of the company, which has been an employer and supporter of veterans and their families.

“At Serco, we are honored to have the opportunity to support the men and women of our military and their families who have so bravely served our nation,” the 2024 Wash100 awardee added.

Serco will perform contract work at over 250 U.S. military installations to support about 200,000 transitioning military personnel annually.

The award of the recompete contract was initially announced via a Federal Procurement Data System notice. According to the September post. five offers were made for the DOL contract.