SentinelOne Appoints Melissa Smith as VP for Technology Partnerships and Strategic Initiatives

Melissa Smith, formerly part of Google subsidiary Mandiant, has joined cybersecurity firm SentinelOne as its vice president for technology partnerships and strategic initiatives.

In her new position, Smith will lead in pinpointing and establishing industry collaborations gainful for customers, while also fostering innovations in the company’s partner ecosystem, SentinelOne stated in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

At Mandiant, where she served for over three years, Smith’s last role was as strategy and partnerships director at the office of the chief technology officer, according to her LinkedIn profile.

A stint at Datavail, where she worked for more than five years, is also among Smith’s work experience. In addition, she previously served as vice president for strategic partnerships and alliances at King & Union and as Intel 471 executive director of channel partnerships and alliances.