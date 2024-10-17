SAIC Expands Partnership With Wind River

Science Applications International Corp. and Wind River will expand their partnership with the aim of developing advanced technologies for the government and the U.S. Army .

SAIC said Tuesday the collaboration will combine various innovations, accelerate the development process and enhance system capabilities to deliver advanced technologies that the Army, government entities and independent agencies can utilize for their evolving needs.

The two companies will work together on integrating products and creating joint go-to-market strategies for Wind River’s software offerings. This includes DevSecOps, digital engineering, digital twins, Linux, cloud-based command and control operations, safety certifiable products and certification services.

In addition, the expanded partnership will bolster mission-critical systems across various applications, including lifecycle systems and engineering support.

The partnership between SAIC and Wind River goes back more than 10 years. The two previously worked together in supporting embedded software for the Army at Redstone Arsenal.