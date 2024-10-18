Roy Azevedo Joins Xometry Board of Directors

Xometry, the provider of an artificial intelligence-powered marketplace that benefits the manufacturing industry, has added three-time Wash100 Award winner Roy Azevedo to its board of directors. Azevedo brings to the role his expertise in supply chain management, global manufacturing and engineering, the company said Thursday.

Who is Roy Azevedo?

Azevedo currently serves as senior adviser at RTX company Raytheon. He has been with the organization since 1989, joining as an electrical engineer. Over the years, he was given roles of increasing responsibility and in 2018 was named president of space and airborne systems.

In 2020, following the merger between United Technologies Corporation and Raytheon Company that gave birth to RTX, Azevedo was appointed president of Raytheon’s intelligence and space business. He would serve in this capacity until February 2023, when he transitioned to the role of senior adviser.

Praise for the New Board Member

Commenting on the appointment, Xometry CEO Randy Altschuler said, “Roy is a highly regarded executive whose background in engineering and deep expertise in global manufacturing and supply chain management makes him an excellent addition to our Board.”

“He uniquely understands what it takes for global companies to create resilient supply chains, and his expertise will prove instrumental as we scale our own business to further serve an increasingly global and diversified customer base,” Altschuler added.

For his part, Azevedo said, “Xometry’s growing portfolio of AI and machine-learning solutions are well-positioned to help companies everywhere, and I look forward to working with Randy and the rest of the Xometry management team as they continue to scale internationally and build on their tremendous growth.”