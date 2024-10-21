Ronald Silbermann Assumes VP Role at CACI

Ronald Silbermann announced on LinkedIn Friday that he has been appointed vice president of manufacturing and spectrum superiority at CACI International , transitioning from his role as general manager at the Virginia-based professional services and IT company.

Silbermann brings extensive leadership experience, with expertise in manufacturing and program management as well as in expanding operational capacity.

He joined CACI in 2018 as director of product realization and services. He was later promoted to executive director of operations and manufacturing strategy, before taking on his most recent position as GM.

Prior to CACI, Silbermann held directorial roles in operations and program management for about seven years at what was then Harris Corporation and served as program manager at ITT Avionics for over 11 years.