Rise8 Awarded Spot on Potential $2.4B VA Digital Support Contract

Rise8 has secured a spot on the Department of Veterans Affairs’ potential $2.4 billion Secure Performant Reliable and User-Centered Experiences multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, which calls for the provision of a skilled, multidisciplinary team to develop modern digital products for veterans.

In an Oct. 17 statement, Rise8 CEO and founder Bryon Kroger said, “We’re proud to be a part of the VA’s mission to incorporate more modern software development practices, and make those streamlined services available to VA employees and Veterans.”

SPRUCE aims to connect VA product owners with industry partners to deliver high-quality digital products and enhance user experiences across software development, technical advising and architecture planning, service design and user research studies, data science and data analytics and product support operations.

Alongside Tampa-based Rise8, nine other contractors were awarded spots on the contract vehicle.