RGS Unveils Harvester Government

Rancher Government Solutions has introduced a hyperconverged infrastructure, or HCI, platform specifically designed for stronger security in U.S. government and military use.

Called Harvester Government, it is fully compliant with Federal Information Processing Standards and Security Technical Implementation Guides, RGS said Monday.

The company added that the new platform is a toughened version of its open-source Harvester for cloud-native applications announced in June as government users’ alternative to VMware and other legacy systems.

Harvester Government features the RGS Ranch Manager, a unified solution designed to enable users to seamlessly run virtual machines and containers side by side.

RGS deployed in the new platform its Rancher Government Carbide supply chain security tool to ensure that all gathered infrastructure data originate from a secure and verified source.

Other design elements of the new platform include hardened software components to strengthen security at all layers and automated tools for continuous security compliance monitoring.

RGS makes its new HCI available through a subscription, which is supported by Rancher Government Kubernetes and cloud-native specialists on maximizing Harvester Government’s potential.

Paul Smith, the company’s CEO and a 2024 Wash100 awardee, said the new solution exemplifies the goal of RGS on “leveraging open source innovation and interoperability while strengthening security and compliance.”

“With Harvester Government, agencies can confidently accelerate IT modernization while meeting the highest security standards to address tomorrow’s threats today,” Smith added.