Retired Navy Rear Adm. CJ Jaynes Joins CTC Board of Directors

CJ Jaynes , a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral with 25 years of acquisition experience, has joined the board of directors of Concurrent Technologies Corporation .

CTC President and CEO Ed Sheehan welcomed Jaynes’ appointment and in a statement Thursday said, “Her extensive leadership experience, in both the military and the corporate sector, combined with her strategic expertise in program management, will bring invaluable insight to our organization.”

Sheehan added, “We look forward to the perspectives she will contribute as we continue to advance innovative solutions for our clients and strengthen our impact in the defense and technology sectors.”

Jaynes previously oversaw over 15,000 personnel and managed a $55 billion portfolio, leading major programs such as the Presidential Helicopter and Nuclear Command and Control aircraft.