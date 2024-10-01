RELI Names Saeed Elnaj as Chief Information Officer

RELI Group announced the appointment of Saeed Elnaj as its new chief information officer. Elnaj officially assumed the CIO position on Sept. 23, the company said Monday.

Mohammad Elias, founder of RELI Group, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Saeed as our new CIO. With his exceptional track record in driving digital transformation and his deep expertise in AI/ML, cloud technologies and operational efficiency, Saeed is a perfect fit for our team as we continue to magnify RELI’s position in the government sector.”

Elnaj has three decades of experience in digital offerings, including cloud migrations, CRM projects and generative AI. He has a doctorate and a master’s in engineering management from George Washington University. His bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering was from Czech Technical University in the Czech Republic.

Elnaj’s prior employers include HealthKey Technologies, where he was the chief information and technology officer. Elnaj also worked as vice president of Information Technology and CIO at the National Council on Aging.

He had a stint at Amazon Web Services as a senior customer success manager.