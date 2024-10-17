Red Hat, Army to Develop Open Source APIs Under CRADA

Red Hat and the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Army Research Laboratory have signed a cooperative research and development agreement to develop open source application programming interfaces to further advance the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies.

In a blog post published Tuesday on Red Hat’s website, Chris Smith, vice president and general manager of the company’s North American public sector, wrote that the joint research teams of Red Hat and DEVCOM ARL will build open source APIs in accordance with the principles of the TORC framework, which stands for Traceability, Observability, Orchestration, Replaceability and automated Consumption.

Smith noted that aligning open source APIs with the TORC framework for AI operations will support Project Linchpin and other Army initiatives.

One of the key components of Project Linchpin is the focus on open APIs, which enable organizations to support multivendor AI tools and leverage large language models across silos while avoiding vendor lock-in arrangements.

The public sector chief said the TORC framework will enable Red Hat and the Army to address API integration challenges and improve the security of AI operations.