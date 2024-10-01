Raytheon Secures $737M Navy Contract for AIM-9X Sidewinders

RTX business Raytheon has booked a $736.5 million U.S. Navy contract to supply Air Intercept Missile-9X Sidewinders as part of Lot 24 production requirements for the Navy, Air Force and Army, as well as foreign military sales to unnamed buyers.

The company will work on the contract at various continental U.S. locations, as well as in Canada and Germany, with full completion expected by July 2029, the Department of Defense said Friday.

The procurement is mainly for 1,117 Block II All Up Round Tactical Missiles, with 352 for the Navy, 158 for the Air Force, 15 for the Army and 592 for FMS.

The contract also calls for support equipment deliveries, including all-up-round containers, missile guidance and tactical sectionalization kits, general purpose controllers, spare assets and engineering support to the U.S. service branches and FMS customers.

The Naval Air Systems Command in Patuxent River, Maryland is the contracting activity.

The Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 GovCon International Summit on Oct. 10 will gather public and private sector leaders to discuss how international partnerships and emerging technologies are reshaping the defense landscape. To learn more about the event and stay updated on speaker confirmations, click here.