Raytheon Secures $900M MDA Deal for Missile Defense System Support

The Missile Defense Agency has awarded Raytheon a $900 million contract modification to provide continued operations and sustainment services for two ballistic missile radar platforms.

Under the two-year extension, the RTX company will perform logistics and engineering support for the Army Navy Transportable Radar Surveillance Model 2 and Sea-Based X-Band radar systems, the Department of Defense said Friday.

AN/TPY-2 is part of the Ballistic Missile Defense System and is designed to detect and monitor ballistic missile activity while SBX serves as the main payload on a semi-submersible platform that supports the BMDS’ ground-based midcourse defense phase.

Work under the agreement will be performed at Raytheon’s Massachusetts facility and multiple radar sites inside and outside of the continental United States. The modification’s performance period will run from Oct. 31 through Oct. 31, 2026.

The adjustment will increase the basic indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract’s value from $1.7 billion to $2.6 billion and lead to an overall ordering period of nine years.

The MDA in Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, as the contracting activity, will obligate payment from its fiscal 2025 and 2026 funds.