Raytheon Demos New Anti-UAS Defense Systems

Raytheon, an RTX business, held a demonstration during the U.S. Army’s annual summer test period to evaluate the capabilities of its new advanced defense systems.
RTX said Monday the Ku-band Radio Frequency Sensor, Coyote Block 2 kinetic effector and the Block 3 non-kinetic effector were put to the test to determine its effectiveness against unmanned aerial systems.
The systems were tested against high-speed, maneuvering targets to assess their ability to detect and neutralize threats. They will potentially be part of the Army’s counter-drone effort called the Low, slow, small-unmanned aircraft Integrated Defense System.
Results showed that the 360-degree KuRFS radar managed to detect and track a large group of drones while the Coyote kinetic and non-kinetic effectors were able to neutralize individual and multiple targets. The systems also managed to defeat targets in swarms at a faster rate.
Tom Laliberty, president of land and air defense systems at Raytheon, emphasized that the new systems were developed to defeat UAS and designed to easily incorporate updates to outpace this ever-evolving threat. “By continuously building on the combat-proven capabilities and performance of both KuRFS and Coyote, ground forces around the globe can gain a significant advantage in the defense against the threat of enemy drones.”