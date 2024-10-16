Raytheon Demos New Anti-UAS Defense Systems

Raytheon , an RTX business, held a demonstration during the U.S. Army’s annual summer test period to evaluate the capabilities of its new advanced defense systems .

RTX said Monday the Ku-band Radio Frequency Sensor, Coyote Block 2 kinetic effector and the Block 3 non-kinetic effector were put to the test to determine its effectiveness against unmanned aerial systems.

The systems were tested against high-speed, maneuvering targets to assess their ability to detect and neutralize threats. They will potentially be part of the Army’s counter-drone effort called the Low, slow, small-unmanned aircraft Integrated Defense System.

Results showed that the 360-degree KuRFS radar managed to detect and track a large group of drones while the Coyote kinetic and non-kinetic effectors were able to neutralize individual and multiple targets. The systems also managed to defeat targets in swarms at a faster rate.