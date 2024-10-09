Raytheon Conducts Barracuda Mine Neutralization System Tests at NSWC Carderock

Raytheon, an RTX business, completed a series of tests at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division to evaluate the capabilities of the Barracuda Mine Neutralization System as part of the U.S. Navy’s mine neutralization program.

RTX said Monday a production representative test unit of the Barracuda went through controlled environmental tests to demonstrate its ability to autonomously detect, track and hold position on a target.

The Barracuda mine neutralizer underwater vehicle was subjected to different sea states and water currents to determine how it operates on its own in ocean-like conditions.

The hydrodynamic test is a first for the Barracuda and its completion pushes the project forward to operational testing.

The semi-autonomous Barracuda utilizes sonar and camera systems to detect and neutralize undersea mine threats.

Barbara Borgonovi , president of naval power at Raytheon, emphasizing the significance of the tests in the advancement of underwater security and naval defense, said, “Barracuda’s performance reaffirms its position as a game-changing solution for identifying and neutralizing naval mines, a critical challenge in modern naval operations.”

Raytheon secured the contract for the Barracuda project in 2018 and conducted the first design review in March 2023. At present, the program is in its qualification testing phase.