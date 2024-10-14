Ray Johnson Named TurbineOne Board Director

TurbineOne has appointed Ray Johnson, an operating partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, to its board of directors.

In a LinkedIn post, the San Francisco-based analytics software company said Johnson brings to the board his experience leading organizations and developing innovative growth strategies.

‘I am delighted to be joining the TurbineOne Board. Rapid decision support at the edge is vital to winning conflicts today, and its importance will continue to grow. TurbineOne enables timely intelligence, operational support, and force protection through intuitive, no-code models,” Johnson said in his own announcement regarding the appointment.

Before Bessemer, Johnson was CEO of the Technology Innovation Institute. His career also includes time as CEO of Aspire, senior vice president and chief technology officer at Lockheed Martin and SVP and business unit general manager at Science Applications International Corp.

The newly appointed board director had served in the U.S. Air Force for over two decades.