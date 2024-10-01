Raquel Bono Named Chair of HJF Council of Directors

Raquel Cruz Bono, a retired U.S. Navy vice admiral and a three-time Wash100 Award winner, has been appointed chair of the council of directors of the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine.

The HJF said Monday Bono is the current CEO and chief of surgical innovation at Medical iSight , a 3D imaging and guidance software company for intra-procedural navigational guidance, and a senior fellow at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory .

Bono served as director of the Defense Health Agency, where she managed 55 military treatment facilities, 300 associated clinics and healthcare facilities worldwide.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the military leader served as the director of the State of Washington’s COVID-19 Pandemic Health Management and Health Systems Response Management.