Raft Lands Space Rapid Capabilities Office Contract

Raft , a defense technology company offering artificial intelligence, machine learning and data services, has booked a $600,000 contract to develop innovations for the Space Rapid Capabilities Office with the goal of strengthening national security.

The company said Wednesday it will utilize its innovative AI/ML and data offerings to enhance the Space RCO’s space operations and develop a cloud-based satellite operations infrastructure for the Rapid Resilient Command and Control program. These are intended to enable military operators to reposition satellites and quickly respond to emerging threats and mission demands.

The project falls under a $1 billion indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract awarded in June through the R2C2 program, which is intended to modernize satellite operations in collaboration with the Space Systems Command. Twenty small businesses, including Raft, received contracts under the IDIQ.

Raft Founder and CEO Shubhi Mishra , a 2024 Wash100 Award winner, remarked, “As an organization dedicated to building cutting-edge technologies for the U.S. military and government agencies, we intend to lead by building critical ecosystems for secure, seamless development and deployment to the cloud. Our collaboration will truly define what’s next in operational space capabilities and drive real progress to protect our country’s citizens and space assets.”

The Space RCO was established by Congress in 2018 to defend space assets and joint forces from space-enabled threats using critical space and ground capabilities.