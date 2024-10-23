Raft Secures PACAF Deal to Upgrade Hawaii Air Ops Center

Raft has secured a contract from the Pacific Air Forces to upgrade the 613th Air Operations Center in Hawaii with advanced software to help meet mission objectives.

The defense technology company said Tuesday it will serve as lead integrator and collaborate with partners like Red Hat , Microsoft and Beta Blox to create AOC Anywhere , an experimental sandbox environment designed for rapid integration of developmental models and applications with live data.

Raft will also use its data platform to securely and efficiently transfer data in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command goals.

Company founder and CEO Shubhi Mishra said, “We’re beyond excited to help propel the 613th Air Operations Center into the future.”

Mishra, a 2024 Wash100 awardee added, “Empowering operators to own the edge and continue their mission-critical work of securing regional stability is exactly why Raft exists.”

About Raft

Raft offers artificial intelligence/machine learning and data technologies, including modular platforms, to assist U.S. military and government agencies in their mission-critical decisions.