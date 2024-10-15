Radiance & Ignite Fueling Innovation Form New Joint Venture

Radiance Ignite Technologies, a new joint venture between Radiance Technologies and Ignite Fueling Innovation, will offer defense and intelligence communities with a suite of services focused on technical intelligence, directed energy, space operations, electromagnetic spectrum operations, artificial intelligence and machine learning and systems engineering.

The joint venture’s capabilities can enable government customers to develop advanced foreign materiel exploitation techniques and create next-generation predictive analysis tools for space operations, among other applications, Radiance Technologies said Monday.

According to Ignite CEO and Radiance Ignite Technologies President and Chairman Clayton Hinchman, his company and Radiance Technologies are committed to solving impossible problems for government customers.

“This joint venture serves as an incredible opportunity to combine our collective expertise and capabilities while leveraging Ignite’s [Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business] status,” Hinchman said.