Primer Launches Update to AI Platform

AI software company Primer Technologies has introduced its enhanced artificial intelligence platform that can achieve a near-zero hallucination rate when analyzing and summarizing large volumes of data.

The company said Monday its updated AI platform uses RAG-V, a proprietary technology that can capture over 99 percent of errors before they reach users. RAG stands for retrieval augmented generation.

“We’re driving the error rate to near-zero on retrieval augmented generation through a range of proprietary techniques,” said Leonard Law, chief product officer at Primer.

“High performance and transparency are crucial because customers deserve better than a black box that demands their blind trust. Primer’s AI platform cites sources and maintains traceability,” Law added.

According to Primer, its AI tool can facilitate AI-enabled search and discovery, convert raw data into actionable intelligence and speed up the distribution of intelligence across teams.

Written by Jane Edwards

