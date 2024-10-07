Peraton Labs Secures $100M in R&D Contracts; Chris Valentino Quoted

Since May, Peraton Labs has received nearly $100 million in contracts to provide advanced technology, research, development and engineering services to support customers’ defense and national security missions.

Peraton said Wednesday the awards call for its innovation hub to leverage technical expertise and capabilities across the areas of artificial intelligence and autonomous systems, networking, C5ISR, electronic warfare and cyber defense and operations.

The R&D contracts also cover advancements in intelligent predictive networking and counter-unmanned aerial systems, enabling Peraton Labs to leverage its capabilities in mobile networking, tactical communications and targeted kinetic defense against drone threats.

“We are dedicated to delivering innovative and high-value solutions in support of our customers’ missions of consequence,” said Chris Valentino, chief innovation officer at Peraton. “By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a commitment to excellence, we transform challenges into opportunities, ensuring our solutions can operate at-scale, in real-world environments.”

Peraton Labs advances the development of emerging technologies in support of customers facing complex challenges in the defense, intelligence, energy, communications, finance, transportation and life sciences sectors.

